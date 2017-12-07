Steven Spohn – 5 things you need to know about The Game Awards nominee

Steven Spohn is up for Trending Gamer!

Cast your vote for Steven – hurry before it is too late. The Game Awards are TONIGHT!

You ever get the feeling like something is just over your shoulder? Posted by Steven Spohn on Monday, September 11, 2017

Steven Spohn is an incredibly talented gamer but that’s only the beginning of why he is worthy of your vote. He works to put video games in the hands of people who otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to play. He brings smiles to people as they move into a room he has filled with video games just for them. But you don’t have to have a disability or be a gamer to appreciate the joy Steve brings to anyone who follows him!

Check out his Facebook, Twitter and blog.

Steven is terminally ill. As he points out, we are all going to die someday – but he’s been facing his imminent death his entire life. Amazingly, he celebrated his 37th birthday just a few months ago and had a birthday request for anyone who would listen. I hope you will read his blog and honor his request:

“Make your list. Grab happiness. Achieve everything you possibly can as soon as you can. Trust me when I say, time is running out.”

Trending Gamer is the award for a streamer, influencer or media member who has made an important impact on the industry this calendar year. We are impressed with the impact he has made as an advocate for Americans with Disabilities.

Need more reasons to vote for Steven? We’ve got 5 for you. Click next to check them out.

