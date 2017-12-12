Stormtroopers and celebrities march down the red carpet at ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premiere in London

It’s only a few more days before Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in the United States. We couldn’t possibly be more excited. London, however, already had their premiere for the film — in which stormtroopers, celebrities and a handful of other Star Wars characters could be spotted walking down the red carpet.

The event was largely captured through Twitter, as people posted videos and memories of their experience. “The First Order have arrived at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London, and they weren’t alone” the caption reads.

A handful of Stormtroopers came through, marching in unison to the iconic Star Wars theme.

Now THIS is how you make an entrance #TheLastJedi ✨ pic.twitter.com/A1fQgbYI2G — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) December 12, 2017

Cast members of various Star Wars films then followed them. Laura Dern, who plays Vice Admiral Holdo, stopped to take a picture with a pair.

Vice Admiral Holdo AKA @LauraDern just bumped into a couple of stormtroopers on her way to #TheLastJedi's European Royal Premiere pic.twitter.com/TKfDNxzt2n — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) December 12, 2017

Domhnall Gleeson, who first appeared as General Hux in The Force Awakens, was also seen.

Domhnall Gleeson, AKA General Hux himself, arrives on the red carpet of #TheLastJedi's European Royal Premiere pic.twitter.com/ihLa1JpzDo — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) December 12, 2017

John Boyega was there too — and not just him, but his whole family!

Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley also walked through. Ridley stopped to do an interview, calling The Last Jedi a “very fun, emotional journey.”

A heroes welcome for Daisy Ridley and @HamillHimself at the European Royal Premiere #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/nJqdSuWeTa — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) December 12, 2017

Finally, the Royal Family made an appearance as well. Prince William and Prince Henry were both present, and have been rumored to make some sort of cameo appearance in the film, according to ABC News. Director Ryan Johnson would not confirm whether this is true or not.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at the Star Wars Last Jedi premiere #starwars pic.twitter.com/MR5ATjCmvS — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 12, 2017

“You never get used to this kind of passion and enthusiasm,” Hamill said via ABC News. “It’s just wonderful. The fans have been so supportive over the years. Their enthusiasm is infectious.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — the ninth official Star Wars film to date (No, neither the Star Wars Holiday Special nor Ewoks: The Battle for Endor count) and eighth in the saga — will hit theaters in the United States on Dec. 15, 2017. Tickets are now on sale, but get them quick, because you already know that EVERYONE is going to be there opening night.