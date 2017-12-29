Sue Grafton, mystery writer, dies at age 77

Sue Grafton, writer of the Kinsey Millhone Alphabet mystery series has died at the age of 77 in California after a long battle with cancer.

Her daughter, Jamie Clark, posted on Facebook, “I am sorry to tell you all that Sue passed away last night after a two year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, including her devoted and adoring husband Steve.”

Grafton was a New York Times-bestselling author of Kinsey Millhone Alphabet mystery novels, which are sold worldwide and translated into twenty-six languages.

She was the recipient of numerous awards including, being named a Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Private Eye Writers of America, the Ross Macdonald Literary Award, the Cartier Diamond Dagger Award from Britain’s Crime Writers’ Association, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Malice Domestic, the Anthony Award given by Bouchercon and three Shamus Awards.

Her acclaimed series was unfinished at the time of her death, her daughter shared, “as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”

She is survived by husband of over 30 years Steve, three children and four grandchildren.