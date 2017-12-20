T.J. Miller accused of sexual assault, Miller denies allegations

Silicon Valley and Deadpool star T.J. Miller has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he was in college.

The anonymous woman said that Miller acted in a violent nature back in an encounter in 2001. “We started to fool around,” she told the Daily Beast, “and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe. I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised.”

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me,” she also said, “and at no point asked me if I was all right. He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his facing hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop…I couldn’t say anything.”

The woman is not the only one to come forward. Five other students who also attended George Washington University spoke to associates about Miller abusing the anonymous woman, two of them saying they were in the same house when the events occurred.

In the following years, Miller has attempted to make light of the allegations. Being a professional comedian, he would privately joke about committing violence against a woman in the past, according to the Daily Beast. Many female performers and comedians have since declined to work with Miller, citing his abusive behavior as their reasoning.

T.J. Miller and his wife Kate Gorney, however, have recently denied all allegations. They offered a joint statement to Variety, saying “We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abusive victim of T.J.”

They went on, “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

Since the news broke, T.J. Miller’s The Gorburger Show has been canceled by Comedy Central.

Read T.J. Miller’s full statement via Variety below:

“We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ & ‘I’m going to ruin him.’

“We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced).

“We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye.

“She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public.

“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.

“We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda.

“We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real.

“We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.”