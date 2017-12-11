Is Taylor Swift pregnant or just fat? The body-shaming continues.

Seriously, these are the questions fans are asking.

Taylor Swift has been scrutinized for her body from all angles, but the most recent round of body-shaming could put the most confident person in bed for a week.

Swift is being critiqued by fans and non-fans alike for her recent weight gain and looser clothing choices. They want to know if she’s pregnant or just getting fat.

She has admitted to gaining weight – 15 pounds actually. She shared that information when rumors swirled back in October about a possible pregnancy. But haters gonna hate and sure enough, social media is ablaze with nasty comments.

@taylorswift13 Take time to lose weight please. You are as fat as Mariah Carey now! — Buddy Lee (@BuddyLee1995) December 2, 2017

@taylorswift13 You need to lose weight!!! Anyway, I love you! — April Yung (@yung_april) December 3, 2017

Others are 150 percent sure Taylor is pregnant.

i’m calling it now: taylor swift is pregnant — Stephanie (@stephsheep) December 9, 2017

What’s up with this “new” Taylor Swift? Baggy clothes, trying to be all mysterious. Is she pregnant? Hiding a turkey? She’s acting like a pregnant Kardashian, except she’s talented. #Questions #TaylorSwift #NewWardrobe — KaSi (@kavikins10) December 9, 2017

Even the parents are weighing in:

My mom is convinced that Taylor Swift changed her style to all of these baggy shirts because she’s pregnant. She also thinks that she’s too distracted by morning sickness to do her hair. 😂😅 — Paige Moldovan (@paigemoldovan) December 9, 2017

my dad was talking about how the weight that taylor swift has put on. as much as i dislike her, i believe she looks so much healthier and he was literally FATSHAMING her and laughing at the fact that she gained weight…i really would like to emancipate myself from this family — karen 34 (@infintytom) December 4, 2017

Taylor is making some major life changes, and if being happy and gaining some weight is what’s working for her, there is no reason to judge. And let’s be real, Taylor could gain another 50 pounds and still have more talent in her pinky than half the female singers out there.

Here’s the “evidence.” Take a look and tell us what you think about the rumors and hating below.

Why people out here pretending Taylor Swift ain’t pregnant? https://t.co/8YuDnbor8X pic.twitter.com/X72883NhjW — Shalanna Clark (@ad_chick) December 10, 2017