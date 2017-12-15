Tech for Tweens – A guide for the savvy kid on your list

Tweens are connected through technology more than ever before, but once you’ve gotten them a phone and computer it’s hard to figure out what else they may enjoy. Or if they enjoy anything anymore.

We’ve searched for some fun and useful tech that angstiest of tweens may actually smile over.

From larger gifts to cute stocking stuffers, for future movie directors and their stars, we found some great gifts for this holiday season.

Click next for those hot toys and cute accessories your tween will love to get!