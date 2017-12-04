The top 10 most hilarious moments in ‘The Room’ you have to watch before ‘The Disaster Artist’

Oh, Hi Everybody.

credit: Youtube

The Disaster Artist is finally getting a wide release this weekend. We could not possibly be more excited. A film (which is getting great reviews) about the making of one of the worst/best movies in history — The Room — starring James Franco and Seth Rogen? Sign us up.

We haven’t seen The Disaster Artist yet, so we can’t say how heavily it relies on the audience having seen The Room. If you haven’t seen it, though, you’re missing out. Find a theater where it’s screening (you’d be surprised how often this movie plays across the country), see it with a full audience, and get ready to laugh. Don’t be surprised when people begin throwing plastic spoons at the screen or start cheering for the Golden Gate Bridge — there’s actually rules and regulations for how to watch The Room. So anyways, how’s your sex life?

Still, if you don’t have time to see The Room before The Disaster Artist, we’ve got you covered. We’ve made a list of the top 10 best moments of the Tommy Wiseau masterpiece. Granted, we wish we could just put the entire movie on here because it’s that entertaining, but this’ll have to do for now.

Scroll through, get ready to laugh, and check back with us over the weekend for our review of The Disaster Artist.