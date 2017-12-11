Third time’s a charm ‘Coco’ continues leading the box office

Coco continues to lead the box office by finishing in the top spot for the third straight week. The Disney movie brought in $18.6 million and passed $135 million domestically.

Coco is following the same path that Moana took last year at the box office, although I don’t think Coco will be able to hit the $248 million mark like Moana did.

Justice League remained in second place with $9.6 million and passed $210 million domestically. It looks like this film will probably end up around the $240 million range domestically. The film did pass $600 million at the worldwide box office.

Wonder also remained in third place with $8.4 million and passed the $100 million mark. This is a surprise as I thought the film would have some mild success but it’s not nearly as profitable as expected.

The Disaster Artist made quite the jump this week climbing eight spots to fourth place. The James Franco-led film brought in $6.4 million and has reached $8 million at the domestic box office.

Thor: Ragnarok rounds out the top five $6.3 million and crossed $300 million at the domestic box office. It is now the tenth film in the MCU to reach $300 million. The film also passed $830 million at the worldwide box office.

Daddy’s Home 2 and Murder on the Orient Express both passed $90 million. The only new wide release of the weekend Just Getting Started opened in tenth place with a very weak opening of $3.2 million.

It is a guarantee next weekend we will have a new box office champion as one of the most anticipated movies of the year finally opens. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hope to be one of only four films that ever have an opening of over $200 million.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $24.6 million (-11.2%)

A24: $10.1 million (+4.2%)

Warner Bros.: $9.6 million (-7%)

Lionsgate: $8.7 million (-4.2%)

Paramount Pictures: $6.1 million (-1.8%)

20th Century Fox: $5.4 million (-1.4%)

Sony Pictures: $4.5 million (+2.6%)

Broad Green Pictures: $3.2 million (n/a)

Fox Searchlight: $2.9 million (-1.8%)

STX Entertainment: $2.7 million (-0.9%)

Next week’s openings: Ferdinand, Star Wars: The Last Jedi