Tommy Wiseau wants to be cast in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

YOU ARE TEARING ME APART KYLO!

Creator of the cult-classic The Room and subject of the new James Franco biopic The Disaster Artist Tommy Wiseau has asked to be cast in the next Star Wars film.

Wiseau was fielding Twitter questions (yes, he has a Twitter account now, and it’s amazing) when he was asked if he would direct a Star Wars film.

His response? “Yes! Absolutely! but I am very busy, I would prefer to act.” He even told all the Star Wars producers where they can find him, saying “#StarWars can contact me -> TheRoom.Movie.”

Yes! Absolutely! but I am very busy, so I would prefer to act.#StarWars can contact me -> https://t.co/tQUEyFfJOW https://t.co/96aoGEIyo9 — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 5, 2017

It doesn’t end there either — Wiseau also responded to a tweet that the Star Wars account put out, saying:

Oh, hi, Mark. Put me in the next Star Wars. https://t.co/orYSYpKK7z — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 7, 2017

Our first question, of course, is what Tommy Wiseau is so busy with that he doesn’t have time to direct a Star Wars film. Which then leads us into wondering, what the hell would a Tommy Wiseau directed Star Wars film even look like.

We’re never going to know the answer to that question, of course, because if Kathleen Kennedy can’t get along with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, having fired them off the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story and replacing them with Ron Howard, then Wiseau seems like a bit of a stretch.

Still, would it be too much to ask for him to make a small cameo somewhere in there? Lots of other high-caliber actors have already done it, including Daniel Craig and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, so why can’t Wiseau have some fun?

To his credit, Wiseau’s career and fame has picked up even more since the release of The Disaster Artist, as The Room is screening in even more theaters these days. Tommy isn’t letting us forget that fact either, as he’s posting it non-stop on his Twitter account.

Tonight ! See The Room ! Find theaters at https://t.co/tQUEyFfJOW

Dress up as Johnny or Mark or Lisa and you might get a prize ! Ha ! Ha ! Send us a picture ! pic.twitter.com/LmEpYeZw0z — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 7, 2017

He’s also working on some project called Best F(r)iends and Best F(r)iends: Volume Two with Greg Sestero. We honestly have no idea what this project is and if it’ll ever see the light of day, but, oh God, we hope it comes to fruition.

Someone also made a mash-up of Star Wars and The Room, and it’s absolutely perfect. Watch it here: