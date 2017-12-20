Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’ is getting a wide theatrical release

Get your plastic spoons ready.

Looking to see The Disaster Artist but haven’t had a chance to catch The Room on the big screen yet? Never fear, as it has now been announced that Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic will be returning to theaters nationwide.

The Room, which is known as one of the worst movies ever made in the most enjoyable way possible, will be returning to roughly 600 theaters for one day of theatrical release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

14 1/2 years ! Never give up ! https://t.co/eHYWgLPRUX — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) December 19, 2017

That day is Jan. 10 – 14 years after The Room originally premiered in Los Angeles. It will be shown at 8 p.m. local time through Fathom events. At the screenings, a trailer for Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero’s latest film — Best F(r)iends — will also be shown.

“It’s really great because it’s going to tackle the other areas where people aren’t aware of The Room still,” Wiseau told The Hollywood Reporter.

He went on, “I’ve never called it a cult phenomenon, or whatever they call it. I call it a free expression, that’s what The Room represents. I encourage people to express themselves in the screenings. A ton of people ask me, ‘Why do you encourage that?’ I say, ‘Why not?’ What I wanted was to give them a smile and it’s their choice if they want to express themselves.”

Alaska, Hawaii, Utah and Florida are all some of those “other areas” Wiseau is referring to that are on the docket for the upcoming The Room screening. Wiseau also added that he hopes to have a screening at the Hollywood Bowl on the film’s 15th anniversary, which is June 24.

The Room, which has been selling out various midnight screenings across the country shortly following its initial release, has seen a recent resurgence of popularity ever since James Franco’s The Disaster Artist — which depicts the true story of how The Room was made.

We just got to ask: Is Tommy the one who is paying for these screenings? And if so, WHERE does he get all this money?!?