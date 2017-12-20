The top 10 most intriguing performances of Emma Stone’s career

Because who doesn’t love Emma Stone?

Emma Stone
credit: Youtube

Answer: we all love Emma Stone, and it’d be real groovy if she replied to one of the 200 Facebook messages that I’ve sent to her page.

Born on November 6, 1988, Emily Jean “Emma” Stone first appeared in the acting scene in 2005. She appeared in a few minor roles in television shows (including The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Malcolm in the Middle before finding her big break around 2007).

Even though Stone is still relatively new to the scene, she’s done a lot of interesting work and memorable roles.

This year, she’s gaining some awards recognition for her role as Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes.

In order to celebrate her achievement, we’re listing off the top ten most intriguing (or best) roles that she’s given to date. We thought about doing a ‘Top ten best things about Emma Stone’ list instead, but let’s be honest — that’s impossible to rank because she’s all around perfect.

Here’s our list (and no, Aloha didn’t *quite* make the cut):

Page 1 of 1112345
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Brandon Schreur

The fella over there with the hella good hair. Movies and TV are my jam, and the fact that I get to write about them on a regular basis is the bees knees.