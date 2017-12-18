The top 10 James Franco performances that you absolutely must watch

With awards season now amongst us, James Franco is an actor who is impossible to look over this year due to his performance as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist.

Born on April 19, 1978, Franco is an actor who is known both for his comedic, dramatic and artistic abilities.

While it may be tough to describe Franco in just one word, he’s often looked at as a visionary — one who cares deeply about the art of filmmaking and, even if all his films don’t turn out to be straight perfection, will stop at nothing to continuously do what he loves.

And he does that a lot. Like, a lot a lot. Franco has 146 acting credits to his name, many of which are small independent movies that don’t get a lot of attention — Franco basically just appears in them because he’s passionate about the project.

That passion is something we strongly admire. To celebrate Franco and all the work that he’s done, we’re listing our top ten performances of his. Admittedly, we haven’t seen all 146 projects that he’s been in because we don’t have that much time on our hands, but they’re still ten good performances nonetheless.

Here’s our list: