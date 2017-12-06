‘Twilight Zone’ greenlit at CBS All Access, Jordan Peele to produce

CBS All Access has announced that they have ordered a reboot of The Twilight Zone.

Jordan Peele (Get Out), Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and Marco Ramirez (The Defenders) have all been brought on board to serve as executive producers and collaborate on the premiere episode.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone,” Peele said via Variety. “I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.”

Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon will also serve as executive producers. Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films will assist CBS Television Studios with production.

“The Twilight Zone was a touchstone in my life,” Kinberg said via Variety. “The opportunity to continue its lineage is a dream come true, and I’m so thrilled to be doing it with Jordan, Marco and the team at CBS All Access.”

The Twilight Zone began airing in 1959, finishing out in 1964 with a total of 156 episodes. The anthology series was created by Rod Serling and delved into topics of science fiction, horror, fantasy and mystery in episodes that could feel all too real at times. A film, starring Dan Aykroyd and Albert Brooks, based on The Twilight Zone was released in 1983 and the series went on to inspire and influence other pop culture as well — Netflix’s Black Mirror taking a lot of pages out of The Twilight Zone’s book.

The Twilight Zone has also seen other revivals in the past — one in 1986, on CBS, which ran for 110 episodes and another in 2002, on UPN, for 43 episodes.

This latest news has been rumored for the past month, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves having dropped several hints about a revival along the way.

Peele has already received praise for his cultural timeliness in horror due to his work in Get Out, a film that addresses issues of racism and white privilege in a crazy, unexpected sort of way.

There’s no release date yet for The Twilight Zone, but it will be joining Star Trek: Discovery on CBS’ exclusive All Access Program when it does start airing.