‘The X-Files’ creator Chris Carter reacts to UFO reports

We want to believe.

The X-Files creator Chris Carter has been telling us for the past 24 years that the truth is out there. Now, with the recent reports of UFO sightings in an exposé done by The New York Times, Carter is anything but surprised.

“Right, yeah, there have been projects before — Project Blue Book was a real thing,” Carter told Entertainment Weekly. “So while you call [the show’s basis] fiction, it wasn’t science fiction. Now that this story has come out, it is some validation. But I still say it’s being treated like it’s tabloid news…One of the problems is that until UFOs become IFOs, so to speak, people are going to take it all with some level of suspicion.”

He went on, “I visited the Pentagon several years ago and it was clear something else was going on there. I met with somebody whose job was part of a group that was roughly in the same area as described as the fifth floor of the C Ring. Their job is to think about the future and where the U.S. will be in the future, what its interests will be, and what they’ll need to defend — and everything had to do with space and off-planet. Without them actually saying ‘aliens,’ there was a suggestion that they were more than earthbound researchers.”

Carter has said that he hasn’t actually seen any UFOs or extra-terrestrials himself, but he still believes in them after all these years.

The X-Files returns to Fox with a brand new season on Jan. 3, 2018. Carter also told Entertainment Weekly that these new UFO sightings have influenced this new season, saying “There’s idea that there’s a secret space program — which is another thing the Times piece hinted at — that NASA and this guy Robert Bigalow are working on space systems that might take people into outer space. Now why those programs are secret and are being pursued is of great interest to me and we touch on it this season.”

Cue the theme music.