YouTube historians plan to recap the events of World War II, day by day

That’s a lot of days.

Historian Indy Neidell plans to start a new series on YouTube with a host of other experts that will recap all of the events that took place during World War II, day by day.

Neidell has been doing a similar concept with weekly episodes of The Great War, a series that began in 2014 and has been reaping World War I in real time. Currently, the Allies are about to break through through Western Front and the series is set to end by the end of next year, according to Tube Filter.

Given that The Great War is wrapping up, Neidell is looking to tackle another big project and World War II is the next logical step.

Neidell has explained the concept on a video posted to the TimeGhost channel — which he runs. Neidell hopes that this will be his largest collaboration to date, as the events span over a six-year time period.

“Since it’s such a big war,” Neidell says in the video, “we have to do it on a larger scale than The Great War. So we want to do the first ever large-scale, YouTube channel collaboration. Seven, eight or even more popular and good channels that we respect contributing videos each week or each month according to their area of specialization.”

He then goes on to talk about how The Great War crew could do regular weekly episode recapping daily events, TimeGhost could produce weekly biographies and specials and other channels could hit on tactics, weapons, etc.

So far, Neidell has talked to about a dozen channels to help him with the project, according to TubeFilter. Forgotten Weapons, which will focus on military equipment, and Real Engineering, which will discuss industrial achievements of the time, have both already agreed to join. There’s also a Kickstarter page for the project, aiming to raise $29,401.

Should Neidell be able to put all the pieces in place, the World War II series will begin on Sept. 1, 2018 — the 79th anniversary of the events.