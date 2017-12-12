YouTubers who made some serious Benjamins in 2017

I want to be a YouTuber when I grow up

Putting your face and vibe on video while testing products, doing stupid stunts and rambling your stream of thought may not seem like a smart way to earn a living, but for those dedicated to the craft, the payout is huge.

Forbes has been kind enough to put together a list of who the highest paid YouTubers are. As expected, Jake and Logan Paul are on the list, along with Lilly Singh. But there have been some changes in rank since last year.

DanTDM, who plays video games for an audience of elementary school kids, has taken the top spot in earnings, dethroning PewDiePie who was the top earner for 2015 and 2016.

Who else made the list? Check them out below:

10. Lilly Singh

$10.5 million

Superwoman with Unicorns Singh is working her way up the list adding a movie on YouTube Red to her accomplishments. Check out this recent video featuring Nick Jonas.

8. Ryan ToysReview (tied)

$11 million

The 6-year-old reviews toys on his family-run channel that has over 10 million followers. He is the youngest YouTuber on the list showing age is irrelevant when it comes to being a vlogger.

8. Smosh (tied)

$11 million

Tied with the 6-year-old are comedy duo Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla who make up Smosh. Padilla left Smosh in June to create his own channel which has about 2 million followers so far.

7. Jake Paul

$11.5 million

The vlogger and wannabe rap star is known for getting himself into trouble. But his antics and big heart (just sayin’, Logan didn’t go to Texas) and catchphrase, “It’s Everyday Bro” make him quite popular.

6. PewDiePie

$12 million

Felix Kjellberg had some negative press this year from anti-Semitic messages in his videos, which led Disney and YouTube to drop him from their rosters.

4. Markiplier (tied)

$12.5 million

Mark Fischbach plays games on YouTube, with some hilarious commentary, and a hearty laugh.

4. Logan Paul (tied)

$12.5 million

Tied with Markiplier, Logan made a million dollars more than his little brother Jake this year. The drama between the brothers, including who had sex with Alissa Violet first, definitely amped up his ratings. Plus, Logan has expanded his Maverick merch to include a wider variety of colors and styles.

3. Dude Perfect

$14 million

it’s all about sports with these dudes. Twin brothers Cory and Coby Cotton and their best buds from Texas A&M, do sports tricks and address stereotypes in sports and beyond.

2. VanossGaming

$15.5 million

Evan Fong isn’t just another YouTuber who plays games, his mad video editing skills that take a typically boring gaming session and make it a work of art.

1. DanTDM

$16.5 million

Daniel Middleton is really mellow in the world of YouTubers. He started out talking about Minecraft, then moved to Roblox and continues to branch out. This past year he went on a world tour which sold out in some locations. He’s also married to fellow Minecraft YouTuber, JemPlaysMC, and we totally ship them together.

Did your favorite YouTuber make some cold hard cash this year?