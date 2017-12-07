Zac Efron reveals his best kiss… And it’s ‘The Greatest Showman’ co-star Zendaya

Zac Efron and Zendaya are on a promo tour and gushing all over one another about how well they worked together during the filming of The Greatest Showman.

Zac says about his co-star, “She’s an epic person to work with.”

But when Norwegian reporter mentions a video where someone compiled all Zac’s on-screen kisses on YouTube things get interesting.

But it’s Zendaya who takes Zac down a notch, actually laughing when asked if she experienced all of his kissing expertise.

She totally downplays getting to kiss Zac Efron – major bucket list item for many – and says it’s the character’s kiss, not the actor’s.

Zac is unfazed by her comments though, agreeing with her in fact, saying, “I think this might be my favorite kiss ever, between these two characters.”

This is all very disappointing news for anyone who hoped Zendaya would dish on how awesome kissing Zac is.

It’s all good though, as we too dug up the Zac kissing compilation on YouTube to drown our sorrows watching.

Catch Zac and Zendaya in The Greatest Showman starting Dec. 20, 2017.