10 most heartbreaking moments in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The Handmaid’s Tale debuted on Hulu in late April 2017 with the first three episodes put out to lure the audience into its powerful, dark embrace, however fans were forced to wait a week for every subsequent episode of this addictive drama. And that wait was tough, given the addictive storylines, interesting characters and heartbreaking revelations.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name and was created by Bruce Biller.  This mesmerizing drama, set in a dystopian world in the near future, received reviewed from critics and real people, and it has been nominated for, and won many prestigious awards including winning eight Primetime Emmy Awards from thirteen nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, won Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actress for Elisabeth Moss and it is nominated for SAG Awards for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for Moss.

 

Choosing 10 heartbreaking moments is tough for a series where women are forced into a brutal and uncompromising caste system where our protagonist is considered to be nothing more than “a walking womb”, justice is perverse, families are torn apart, friends have to deny each other, no one knows who to trust, the future looks bleak, but there is a ray of hope to keep us hoping for the possibility of a justice, or maybe a little happiness one day.

Click next to see the 10 most heartbreaking moments on The Handmaid’s Tale.  Warning, spoilers do lie ahead.

