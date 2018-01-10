10th annual Shorty Awards nominee list

The nominees for the 10th annual Shorty Awards have been announced.

The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Musically and more.

Past winners include Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele and DJ Khaled.

Voting to determine the finalists and winners opened January 16 and closes on February 22 at 11:59 p.m.

You can vote for your favorite influencers once per day per influencer by clicking “Vote” on the Shorty Awards website. You can also share your vote on Twitter and Facebook through the Shorty Awards website for an additional one vote per social network, per day, per influencer.

Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public and scores given by the Real Time Academy.

The Awards will be held April 15 in New York City.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ACTOR

Ansel Elgort

Busy Philipps

Constance Wu

Elisabeth Moss

Ethan Wacker

Gal Gadot

James Van Der Beek

Lil Rel Howery

Riz Ahmed

Terry Crews

Tiffany Haddish

Tracee Ellis Ross

COMEDY

Billy Eichner

Carl Reiner

Demetri Martin

Eric Andre

Hasan Minhaj

Julio Torres

Kristen Schaal

Lena Waithe

Liza Treyger

Margaret Cho

Michelle Wolf

Vir Das

MUSIC

Amine

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Dua Lipa

John Mayer

Kesha

Khalid

Lil Dicky

Logic

Phish

Schoolboy Q

SZA

CELEBRITY

Amber Rose

Andy Cohen

Donald Glover

Erykah Badu

Jimmy Kimmel

Jordan Peele

Kris Jenner

Mia Farrow

Miley Cyrus

Rihanna

RuPaul

Snoop Dogg

DANCE

Backpack Kid

Brown Girls Do Ballet

Gaurav N Chandni

Isabella Boylston

Jabbawockeez

Kyle Hanagami

Les Twins

Lil’ Buck

Merrick Hanna

Taylor Sieve

Tessa Brooks

Werk for Peace

TV SHOW

13 Reasons Why

American Vandal

Big Mouth

Blackish

Handmaid’s Tale

Insecure

Rick & Morty

Riverdale

Shark Tank

The Good Place

The Simpsons

This is Us

CONTENT OF THE YEAR

EMOJI

Avocado 🥑

Bowie 👩‍🎤👨‍🎤

Clown Face 🤡

Eyes 👀

Facepalm 🤦‍♀️

Gotcha 😛

Meh 😐

Rainbow 🌈

Puerto Rican Flag 🇵🇷

Starry Eyed 🤩

Unicorn 🦄

Up to no good 😈

INSTAGRAM

Beyonce’s Birth Announcement

Blacktip Reef Shark

Boss Baby

Caption this…

Flower Power

I can’t believe I still…

Ok we’re ready

#PuberMe

Solar Eclipse

The New Guard

Vegas Strong

Who’s that in the mirror

GIF

A Clap for the Ages

Blinking White Man

Chance at the Grammys

Get Out

Help Me

I’m Pickle Rick!

Johnson/Hanks 2020

Kris Bryant’s World Series Smile

Lavar Ball Enters First Take

Salt Bae

Winona Ryder’s Grammy Face

YAS MERYL

MEME

Distracted Boyfriend

Eating Tide Pods

Expanding brain

Finally Whippin BowWow Challenge

I love my curvy wife

Law and Order Spotify Playlists

Retire bitch

Right in front of my salad

Roll Safe

Snapchat hotdog

The Floor is…

Tiny Trump