10th annual Shorty Awards nominee list

The nominees for the 10th annual Shorty Awards have been announced.
The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media by recognizing the influencers, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Musically and more.
Past winners include Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele and DJ Khaled.
Voting to determine the finalists and winners opened January 16 and closes on February 22 at 11:59 p.m.
You can vote for your favorite influencers once per day per influencer by clicking “Vote” on the Shorty Awards website. You can also share your vote on Twitter and Facebook through the Shorty Awards website for an additional one vote per social network, per day, per influencer.
Winners are chosen through a combination of votes from the public and scores given by the Real Time Academy.
The Awards will be held April 15 in New York City.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
ACTOR
Ansel Elgort
Busy Philipps
Constance Wu
Elisabeth Moss
Ethan Wacker
Gal Gadot
James Van Der Beek
Lil Rel Howery
Riz Ahmed
Terry Crews
Tiffany Haddish
Tracee Ellis Ross
COMEDY
Billy Eichner
Carl Reiner
Demetri Martin
Eric Andre
Hasan Minhaj
Julio Torres
Kristen Schaal
Lena Waithe
Liza Treyger
Margaret Cho
Michelle Wolf
Vir Das
MUSIC
Amine
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Dua Lipa
John Mayer
Kesha
Khalid
Lil Dicky
Logic
Phish
Schoolboy Q
SZA
CELEBRITY
Amber Rose
Andy Cohen
Donald Glover
Erykah Badu
Jimmy Kimmel
Jordan Peele
Kris Jenner
Mia Farrow
Miley Cyrus
Rihanna
RuPaul
Snoop Dogg
DANCE
Backpack Kid
Brown Girls Do Ballet
Gaurav N Chandni
Isabella Boylston
Jabbawockeez
Kyle Hanagami
Les Twins
Lil’ Buck
Merrick Hanna
Taylor Sieve
Tessa Brooks
Werk for Peace
TV SHOW
13 Reasons Why
American Vandal
Big Mouth
Blackish
Handmaid’s Tale
Insecure
Rick & Morty
Riverdale
Shark Tank
The Good Place
The Simpsons
This is Us
CONTENT OF THE YEAR
EMOJI
Avocado 🥑
Bowie 👩🎤👨🎤
Clown Face 🤡
Eyes 👀
Facepalm 🤦♀️
Gotcha 😛
Meh 😐
Rainbow 🌈
Puerto Rican Flag 🇵🇷
Starry Eyed 🤩
Unicorn 🦄
Up to no good 😈
Beyonce’s Birth Announcement
Blacktip Reef Shark
Boss Baby
Caption this…
Flower Power
I can’t believe I still…
Ok we’re ready
#PuberMe
Solar Eclipse
The New Guard
Vegas Strong
Who’s that in the mirror
GIF
A Clap for the Ages
Blinking White Man
Chance at the Grammys
Get Out
Help Me
I’m Pickle Rick!
Johnson/Hanks 2020
Kris Bryant’s World Series Smile
Lavar Ball Enters First Take
Salt Bae
Winona Ryder’s Grammy Face
YAS MERYL
MEME
Distracted Boyfriend
Eating Tide Pods
Expanding brain
Finally Whippin BowWow Challenge
I love my curvy wife
Law and Order Spotify Playlists
Retire bitch
Right in front of my salad
Roll Safe
Snapchat hotdog
The Floor is…
Tiny Trump
CREATIVE & MEDIA
ANIMAL
Albert (albertonwheels)
Black Jaguar-White Tiger
bubalahpoochie
Cash Cats
Cincinnati Zoo
Esther the Wonder Pig
Louboutina (Loubie)
Manny The Selfie Cat
Mike Coots
NORBERT
The Look of Lal
We Rate Dogs
BEAUTY
Alex Faction
Arshia Moorjani
Jake Warden
Jazmina Daniel
Jordan Hanz
Nià the Light
Nyma Tang
Patricia Bright
Raw Beauty Kristi
Simply Nailogical
Sydney Szramowski
Thomas Halbert
FOOD
Binging with Babish
Candice Kumai
Daym Drops
Desserted in Paris
First We Feast
FoodBabyNY
Holly Fox
Joy The Baker
Matt Stonie
Nusret (SaltBae) Gökçe
Rachael Ray
Rosanna Pansino
HOUSE & HOME
Andy & Candis Meredith
Brady Tolbert
Château de Gudanes
Dabito
Emily Henderson
I Have This Thing With Floors
Kelly Wearstler
LaurDIY
Mandi Gubler
Sherry & John Petersik
Tessa Neustadt
The Sorry Girls
LGBTQ+
Alok V Menon
Amy Ordman
Arlo Sullivan
Aydian Dowling
Ethan Hethcote
Lateef Thynative
Miles McKenna
Raymond Braun
Stephanie Frosch
Trace Lysette
Trixie Mattel
V Squared
LITERATURE
Atul Gawande
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Cleo Wade
Colson Whitehead
Curtis Sittenfeld
Darcie Wilder
Dwight Garner
Jonny Sun
Jon Ronson
Kevin Kwan
Owen King
Rebecca Traister
PARENTING/FAMILY
Action Movie Kid
Cute Girls Hairstyles
Elsie Larson
Fathering Autism
Laura Izumikawa
Live Sweet
MAZELEE
Pam Stepnick
Ryan Toys Reviews
Sarah Grace Club
Sholom Ber Solomon
Two Gay Papas
WEB SERIES
Buddy System
Escape the Night
Guidance
Hot Ones
Jay Versace is Stuck in the 90s
Mr. Student Body President
OMG We’re Coming Over
Real Bros of Simi Valley
Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television
Speechless with Carly Fleischmann
The Breakdown
Worth It
ART
Alexa Meade
Blake Kathryn
Charlotte Love
Chris Hong
Dan Hogman
Hanksy NYC
Jon Burgerman
Nick Misani
Penelope Gazin
Toyin Ojih Odutola
Vashti Harrison
Web Comic Name
FASHION
Accidental Icon
Benjamin Kicks
Danielle Prescod
Derek Blasberg
Lainy Hedaya
Luka Sabbat
Mickey Boardman
Nikki Ogunnaike
Pia Arrobio
Rochelle Johnson
Victoria Beckham
What Fran Wore
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Akin Akman
DJ Townsel
Dr. Mike
Elyse Fox
Emily Skye
Joe Holder
Katie Willcox
Koya Webb
Luis Badillo Jr.
Remi Ishizuka
Sophia Gall
Valerie Sagun
JOURNALIST
Amina Khan
Annie Karni
April D. Ryan
Chris Geidner
Elle Reeve
Ellen McGirt
Felipe Dana
Jason Concepcion
Jodi Kantor
Joshua Topolsky
Michelle Ye Hee Lee
Ronan Farrow
LIFESTYLE
Ariella Noa Charnas
Christine Mai Nguyen
Freddy Rodriguez
Jason Cheung
Katie Sturino
LaTonya Yvette
Lauren Elizabeth
Mackenzie Horan
Mick Batyske
Nabela Noor
Paloma Elsesser
Sai De Silva
MEME/PARODY ACCOUNT
_diplo_
Adam The Creator
beigecardigan
Bros Being Basic
Comment Awards
daddyissues_
Fake Science
FuckJerry
hilariousbabies
Kim Kierkegaardashian
NotSportsCenter
Unspirational
SPORTS
Brooke Ence
JJ Watt
Jemele Hill
Donald De La Haye
Hilary Knight
Katie Ledecky
Kevin Durant
Kristaps Porzingis
Laila Ali
Lolo Jones
Richard Sherman
Serena Williams
WEIRD
dubstep4dads
Adam Ellis
Animated Text
da share z0ne
If you high
James Fridman
Krang T. Nelson
NOT A WOLF
Poppy
Shavaunna
slimeysugar
The Report of the Week
TEAM INTERNET
BREAKOUT YOUTUBER
Austin McConnell
Beau Brown
Elle Mills
Emma Chamberlain
Julius Dein
Karina Garcia
Kraig Adams
Luke Korns
Michael Dapaah
Molly Burke
Olivia Jade
Teala Dunn
INSTAGRAMMER
Betches
Boop My Nose
But Like Maybe
Coco Pink Princess
Eva Chen
Howard Lee
Lil Mayo
mydaywithleo
Pete Souza
The New Yorker Cartoons
Topher Brophy
TSA
MUSER
Adam Jernberg
Alicja Mocek
Anna Catify
Annie LeBlanc
Case Walker
Chuch the Cavalier
Felipe Farias
Isaiah Xavier
Jayden Bartels
Lucas and Marcus
Lucki Starr
Rebecca Zamolo
TWITCH STREAMER
Aphromoo
Deadmau5
Faker
Grimmmz
Jenna & Julien
KayPeaLoL
Kitty Plays
LoserFruit
nl_Kripp
Pokimane
ProfessorBroman
Shroud
YOUTUBE COMEDIAN
Abdulaziz Baz
Anwar Jibawi
Brandon Rogers
Candace Lowry
Chris Klemens
dangmattsmith
Danny Gonzalez
F0XY
Hannah Stocking
Miel Bredouw
Rudy Mancuso
Tana Mongeau
YOUTUBE MUSICIAN
80 Fitz
Brooklyn & Bailey
Desmond Dennis
DeStorm Power
Fresh Big Mouf
Kurt Hugo Schneider
Leslie Wai
MattyBRaps
Our Last Night
PostmodernJukebox
The Filharmonic
Vidya Vox
CREATOR OF THE DECADE
Casey Neistat
Dude Perfect
Gigi Gorgeous
Hannah Hart
Jenna Marbles
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Markiplier
MKBHD
Philip DeFranco
Rhett & Link
Tyler Oakley
LIVE STREAMER
Antonio Brown
Ariel Viera
Brent Morgan
Bryce Xavier
Dick Vitale
Emma McGann
Liz Cook
Ron Waxman
Scott Rogowsky
Tasmin Lucia-Khan
Thomas Kuc
Vin Diesel
SNAPCHATTER
Amanda Cerny
Andy Burgess
Chris D’Elia
Chrissy Teigen
Eva Longoria
Geeohsnap
Kelly Oxford
Laura Perlongo
Giorgio Copter
Phil the Culture
Ross Smith
Spencer Pratt
VLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Alex Wassabi
Aspyn and Parker
Scotty Sire
CatCreature
iJustine
Jason Nash
Kade Speiser
Margot Lee
Meghan Rienks
Negin Mirsalehi
Todd Smith
Wil Dasovich
YOUTUBE ENSEMBLE
@Pack
dareUS
De’arra & Ken
Dolan Twins
Dude Perfect
Funk Bros
Legendary Shots
Niki and Gabi
Sugar Pine 7
Team 10
Walk Off The Earth
Vlog Squad
YOUTUBER OF THE YEAR
Andrea Russett
Cody Ko
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Eva Gutowski
Gabbie Hanna
Jack Douglass
Jake Paul
Juanpa Zurita
Lele Pons
Safiya Nygaard
Yuya
TECH & INNOVATION
ACTIVISM
Amber Tamblyn
America Ferrera
Cameron Russell
Dan Savage
Deray McKesson
Eileen Kelly
Erica Garner
Kailash Satyarthi
Laurie David
Tarana Burke
Xiuhtezcatl Roske-Martinez
GAMING
Airforceproud95
Chad Wild Clay
cybernova games
DashieGames
Fangs
iMAV3RIQ
ItsFunneh
MangoTango
Gaming Historian
PushingUpRoses
runJDrun
Sylvibot
TRAVEL
Bon Traveler
Céline Bossart
Damon and Jo
Exploring with Josh
Fly with Stella
Juan-Peter Schulze
Kara and Nate
Adventurous Kate
She is Not Lost
The Place I Was Telling You About
The Points Guy
Travel Babbo
EDUCATION
Angela Duckworth
CrashCourse
Joe Hanson
Leland Melvin
Meet Arnold
Henry Reich
Physics Fun
Primitive Technology
The Financial Diet
The School of Life
Tom Scott
Upulie Divisekera
PODCAST
Another Round
Bodega Boys
How Did This Get Made
Lady Lovin
Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
Pardon My Take
Pod Save America
Politically Re-Active
S Town
The Daily
The Joe Rogan Experience
