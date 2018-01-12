12 reasons to love peanut butter on National Peanut Butter Day!

Originally published March 1, 2017

Happy National Peanut Butter Day!

If you didn’t already know today, January 24, is National Peanut Butter Day! Although one day is simply not enough to indulge on this sweet treat! But if you’re obsessed with the creamy, nutty protein-filled spread, today is your day to celebrate.

In addition to being every kid’s favorite sandwich filling, peanut butter offers some serious nutritional value to everyone’s diet. Not only is it full of healthy fats but it also has heart benefits that may increase cardio function. According to the world’s healthiest foods, it also helps protect people from age-related cognitive decline.

So, in order for you to mentally prepare yourself for this list of reasons to love peanut butter, you should know fun facts about the yummy paste. According to the National Day Calendar:

World War II soldiers referred to peanut butter using the slang term “monkey butter.”

In fact, the first banana to be consumed with peanut butter was when a monkey visited the Kellogg’s lab one day and dipped his banana in a jar of the tasty spread. Smart monkey!

The oldest operating manufacturer and seller of peanut butter has been selling the delicious nutty paste since 1908. That’s over a century ago!

Did you know that it takes about 540 peanuts to make a 12 oz jar of peanut butter? That’s a lot of peanuts!

Americans spend almost $800 million a year on this creamy, nutty goodness.

And last but certainly not least, March 1 is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day! What’s not to love about two different celebrations of the same great treat?

So whether you love to pair, mix or add peanut butter to your favorite foods, be sure to give extra love and appreciation to this special paste today.

Use #NationalPeanutButterDay to post your creation on social media! And click next to see our 12 reasons to love peanut butter!