2018 Grammy Awards: Everything you need to know

The 2018 Grammy Awards are tonight and we’re super excited!

The Grammys are back in New York after 15 years. Here’s what you need to know:

The 60th Grammy Awards will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG) and broadcast on CBS. The show is at a new time as well, at a new time: 7:30–11 p.m. ET and 4:30–8 p.m. PT.

Watch the show on regular network TV through your cable provider or antenna, or stream it through CBS All Access. Other paid subscriptions that offer CBS include PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now. CNET, whose parent company is CBS, says you, not all services that offer CBS have a live stream option, so check this out before the awards tonight.

James Corden is back as the host the show for the second year, although he doesn’t see the need for a host while it’s at MSG. The 20,000 seat arena isn’t conducive to chatting with the audience. He said:

“It’s Madison Square Garden. Not the most intimate of venues. You can’t really do comedy. People are there to hear music and watch the performances. We’ll just have tiny [host] bits here and there. You’ll barely see us.”

It’s the performances most people tune in to see. In the line-up tonight are Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute), Childish Gambino, Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Kesha with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute), Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Pink, Sam Smith, Sting, SZA and U2.

Nominees for Record Of The Year include Childish Gambino‘s “Redbone,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, Jay-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.,” and Bruno Mars‘ “24K Magic.”

In a poll on the Grammy’s website, fans have Fonsi and Lamar tied to win Record of the Year, so it will be exciting to see who actually snags the award!

Check out this video The Grammys put together of all the record of the year winners:

