2018 Grammy Awards: Top 5 most-anticipated performances

Get excited for the 2018 Grammys!

After a year of incredible music selections, the time has come to reminisce about what songs or albums were truly the best and celebrate the artists that gave them to us.

Come Sunday, the stars will all be gathered in New York City to see who will come out on top. As we all know, with every Grammy Awards show comes the plethora of performances.

Tonight’s performers include Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute), Childish Gambino, Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Kesha with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute), Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Pink, Sam Smith, Sting, SZA and U2.

But we have some favorites we’re looking forward to. Here’s a look at the top 5 artists we think are the most anticipated of the night!