Grammy’s 2018: All the performances ranked [VIDEOS]

Let’s be honest, we watch the Grammy’s for the performances and the awards are secondary. Some years we are left feeling underwhelmed, some years we give up and go to bed or change channels. Some years, however, we are wowed. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards performances fell into the last category. Seriously, WOW.

Last night’s performances covered numerous genres, were political and emotional, went back in time modernizing retro sounds and looks. Many of the performances required tissues, including the Time’s Up tribute with Kesha singing her hit “Praying” and Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris & Eric Church’s rendition of Eric Clapton classic “Tears in Heaven” remembering the lives lost at the Las Vegas Route 91 Festival massacre.

But like all performances, we have favorites and strong reasons why we loved some more than others.

Before we get there, while it wasn’t a “performance” we have to give a nod to Subway Karaoke with Sting and Shaggy!

Here’s our ranking of the performances from last night’s Grammy Awards: