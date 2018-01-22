2018 Producers Guild Awards winners list: ‘The Shape of Water’ scores big

The 29th annual 2018 Producers Guild Awards were held Saturday, January 20. Celebrating all things film, television and digital productions, the PGA’s exist to celebrate the best producers working in Hollywood.

The Producers Guild Awards have also been known to be a strong predictor for the Oscars. 19 out of the previous 28 PGA winners have gone on to take home Best Picture at the Oscars, with eight out of the last ten winning in recent years.

That basically means all eyes are on the Producers Guild Awards as a possible indicator for this year’s turnout. And, if they are right again, that means Del Toro is about to win big with The Shape of Water.

The Shape of Water — a beautiful monster/romance movie about a deaf woman falling in love with a sea creature — took home Best Picture. Other highlights include Coco winning Best Animated film and The Handmaid’s Tale winning Best Drama Series.

We’ll know soon enough whether the PGA’s called it correctly this year or not, as the Oscar nominations are being announced on Jan. 23 and then being held on March 4.

Here’s the full list of Producers Guild Award winners:

Best Picture:

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Molly’s Game

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Wonder Woman

Best Animated Film

The Boss Baby

Coco

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Documentary

Chasing Coral

City of Ghosts

Cries from Syria

Earth: One Amazing Day

Jane

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

Silicon Valley

Veep

Best Long-Form Television

Black Mirror

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Sherlock: The Lying Detecitve

The Wizard of Lies

Best Nonfiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

Anthony Bourdain: Parks Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Spielberg

Best Live Entertainment/Talk Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Lip Sync Battle

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training

Carpool Karaoke

Humans of New York: The Series

National Endowment of the Arts: United States of Arts

Viceland at the Women’s March

Best Sports Program

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

VICE World of Sports

Best Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017

School of Rock

Sesame Street

Spongebob SquarePants