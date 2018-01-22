2018 Producers Guild Awards winners list: ‘The Shape of Water’ scores big

The 29th annual 2018 Producers Guild Awards were held Saturday, January 20. Celebrating all things film, television and digital productions, the PGA’s exist to celebrate the best producers working in Hollywood.
The Producers Guild Awards have also been known to be a strong predictor for the Oscars. 19 out of the previous 28 PGA winners have gone on to take home Best Picture at the Oscars, with eight out of the last ten winning in recent years.
That basically means all eyes are on the Producers Guild Awards as a possible indicator for this year’s turnout. And, if they are right again, that means Del Toro is about to win big with The Shape of Water.
The Shape of Water — a beautiful monster/romance movie about a deaf woman falling in love with a sea creature — took home Best Picture. Other highlights include Coco winning Best Animated film and The Handmaid’s Tale winning Best Drama Series.
We’ll know soon enough whether the PGA’s called it correctly this year or not, as the Oscar nominations are being announced on Jan. 23 and then being held on March 4.
Here’s the full list of Producers Guild Award winners:
Best Picture:
The Big Sick
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
Molly’s Game
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Wonder Woman
Best Animated Film
The Boss Baby
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Documentary
Chasing Coral
City of Ghosts
Cries from Syria
Earth: One Amazing Day
Jane
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee
Best Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Best Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
Silicon Valley
Veep
Best Long-Form Television
Feud: Bette and Joan
Sherlock: The Lying Detecitve
The Wizard of Lies
Best Nonfiction Television
30 for 30
60 Minutes
Anthony Bourdain: Parks Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Spielberg
Best Live Entertainment/Talk Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Lip Sync Battle
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Short-Form Program
Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training
Carpool Karaoke
Humans of New York: The Series
National Endowment of the Arts: United States of Arts
Viceland at the Women’s March
Best Sports Program
All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt
VICE World of Sports
Best Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017
School of Rock
Sesame Street
Spongebob SquarePants