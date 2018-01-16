49th NAACP Image Awards winners list

President’s Award

Danny Glover

Chairman’s Award

William Lucy

Entertainer of the Year

Ava DuVernay

Bruno Mars

Chadwick Boseman

Chance the Rapper

Issa Rae

Jay-Z

Recording:

Outstanding New Artist

Demetria McKinney – “Officially Yours” (eOne Music)

Kevin Ross – “The Awakening” (Motown/Capitol Records)

Khalid – “American Teen” (RCA Records/Right Hand Music Group)

SZA – “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Vic Mensa – “The Autobiography” (Roc Nation/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Brian McKnight – Genesis (SoNo Recording Group)

Bruno Mars – Versace On the Floor (Atlantic Records)

Charlie Wilson – In It to Win It (RCA Records/P Music Group)

JAY-Z – 4:44 (Roc Nation)

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Female Artist

Andra Day – Stand Up For Something (Warner Bros. Records)

Beyoncé – Die With You (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Ledisi – Let Love Rule (Verve Label Group)

Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman (Capitol Records)

SZA – Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)

Charlie Wilson feat. T.I. – “I’m Blessed” (RCA Records/P Music Group)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Mary J. Blige feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself” (Capitol Records)

SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

Boundless – Damien Escobar (Phoenix Lane Entertainment)

Dreams and Daggers – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Mack Avenue Records)

Petite Afrique – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

Poetry In Motion – Najee (Shanachie Entertainment)

So It Is – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Legacy Recordings)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Close – Marvin Sapp (Verity Records)

Crossover Live From Music City – Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)

Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

Heart. Passion. Pursuit. – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Let Them Fall In Love – CeCe Winans (Puresprings Gospel)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

Gods – Maxwell (Columbia Records)

High – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

“Honest” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

“Surefire (Piano Version)” – John Legend (Columbia Records)

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

“U + Me” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Gonna Be Alright” – Mali Music (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

“Insecure” – Jazmine Sullivan X Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

“The Story of O.J.” – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

Outstanding Album

4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Genesis – Brian McKnight (SoNo Recording Group)

In It To Win It – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records/P Music Group)

Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ballers (HBO)

black-ish (ABC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish(ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Friends from College(Netflix)

RonReaco Lee – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks – Orange is the New Black(Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine – The Carmichael Show (NBC)

Niecy Nash – Claws (TNT)

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ernie Hudson – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

John David Washington – Ballers (HBO)

Omar Miller – Ballers (HBO)

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Greenleaf (OWN)

Power (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

This Is Us (NBC)

Underground (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Mike Colter – Marvel’s The Defenders (Netflix)

Omari Hardwick – Power (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Underground (WGN America)

Kerry Washington – Scandal (ABC)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Taraji P. Henson – Empire (FOX)

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bryshere Gray – Empire (FOX)

Dondre Whitfield – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC)

Jussie Smollett – Empire (FOX)

Trai Byers – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN)

Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz)

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (OWN)

The winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place Sunday, January 14, 2018, at the Pasadena Conference Center – the event was hosted by The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.