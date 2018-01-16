49th NAACP Image Awards winners list

The winners of the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards were announced last night during a live broadcast from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.
This year’s two-hour live special was hosted by Anthony Anderson. The show opened with a powerful moment in support of #TIMESUP featuring Angela Robinson, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Ross.
President’s Award
Danny Glover
Chairman’s Award
William Lucy
Entertainer of the Year
Ava DuVernay
Bruno Mars
Chadwick Boseman
Chance the Rapper
Issa Rae
Jay-Z
Recording:
Outstanding New Artist
Demetria McKinney – “Officially Yours” (eOne Music)
Kevin Ross – “The Awakening” (Motown/Capitol Records)
Khalid – “American Teen” (RCA Records/Right Hand Music Group)
SZA – “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Vic Mensa – “The Autobiography” (Roc Nation/Capitol Records)
Outstanding Male Artist
Brian McKnight – Genesis (SoNo Recording Group)
Bruno Mars – Versace On the Floor (Atlantic Records)
Charlie Wilson – In It to Win It (RCA Records/P Music Group)
JAY-Z – 4:44 (Roc Nation)
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Female Artist
Andra Day – Stand Up For Something (Warner Bros. Records)
Beyoncé – Die With You (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Ledisi – Let Love Rule (Verve Label Group)
Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman (Capitol Records)
SZA – Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)
Charlie Wilson feat. T.I. – “I’m Blessed” (RCA Records/P Music Group)
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Mary J. Blige feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself” (Capitol Records)
SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Jazz Album
Boundless – Damien Escobar (Phoenix Lane Entertainment)
Dreams and Daggers – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Mack Avenue Records)
Petite Afrique – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)
Poetry In Motion – Najee (Shanachie Entertainment)
So It Is – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Legacy Recordings)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Close – Marvin Sapp (Verity Records)
Crossover Live From Music City – Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)
Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)
Heart. Passion. Pursuit. – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)
Let Them Fall In Love – CeCe Winans (Puresprings Gospel)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
Gods – Maxwell (Columbia Records)
High – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)
Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)
“Honest” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)
“Surefire (Piano Version)” – John Legend (Columbia Records)
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
“U + Me” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
“Gonna Be Alright” – Mali Music (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
“Insecure” – Jazmine Sullivan X Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)
“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
“The Story of O.J.” – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
Outstanding Album
4:44 – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Genesis – Brian McKnight (SoNo Recording Group)
In It To Win It – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records/P Music Group)
Strength of A Woman – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers (HBO)
black-ish (ABC)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – black-ish(ABC)
Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Friends from College(Netflix)
RonReaco Lee – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks – Orange is the New Black(Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Loretta Devine – The Carmichael Show (NBC)
Niecy Nash – Claws (TNT)
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ernie Hudson – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)
John David Washington – Ballers (HBO)
Omar Miller – Ballers (HBO)
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)
Tichina Arnold – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
Greenleaf (OWN)
Power (Starz)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
This Is Us (NBC)
Underground (WGN America)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)
Mike Colter – Marvel’s The Defenders (Netflix)
Omari Hardwick – Power (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Underground (WGN America)
Kerry Washington – Scandal (ABC)
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)
Taraji P. Henson – Empire (FOX)
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bryshere Gray – Empire (FOX)
Dondre Whitfield – Queen Sugar (OWN)
Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC)
Jussie Smollett – Empire (FOX)
Trai Byers – Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield – Greenleaf (OWN)
Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz)
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (OWN)
The winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place Sunday, January 14, 2018, at the Pasadena Conference Center – the event was hosted by The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.