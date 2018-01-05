5 things you need to know about the Grammy nominated Lorde

Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor — aka Lorde — was born on November 7, 1996. She became a breakout singer and songwriter in New Zealand at a very early age. She grew on to achieve more and more fame, eventually releasing the single “Royals” in 2013, which found its way over to the United States.

Since then, Lorde has blown up around the entire country. She’s released two albums, as well as having curated the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1. Her newest single “Green Light” can be heard on just about any pop radio station.

Lorde has already won two Grammy Awards in 2014 for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, and this year she’s up for another one.

Her latest album Melodrama, which was released on June 16, 2017, is up for Album of the Year.

We’re wishing Lorde the best of luck at the Grammy’s, and in order to acknowledge her achievement we’re listing the top five things that you need to know about the artist.