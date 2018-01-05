5 things you probably didn’t know about Childish Gambino

Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino — has been everywhere lately. Earlier this year he released his third album Awaken, My Love! to much critical acclaim. Having had a persuasive voice in the music community since 2006, Gambino gains more and more attention by the minute.

Music isn’t the only thing he’s known for, either. He’s also the star, writer and executive producer on FX’s Atlanta — a musically-themed show with a Primetime Emmy to its name.

This has lead Glover to become more prominent in the world of acting and writing. He began working and appearing in NBC shows like Community and 30 Rock, but has since ventured out to star in things like Magic Mike XXL, The Martian and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He’s also been cast in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story and live-action Lion King remake.

It’s crazy to think Childish Gambino has time to do all this and still focus on his music, but somehow he makes it work. In fact, he makes it work so well that he’s not just up for one or two Grammy Awards this year — he’s raked in a total of five nominations.

These nominations are for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance (for “Redbone”), Best R&B Song (also “Redbone) and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

To celebrate, we’re listing off five things you may not have known about Childish Gambino. Here we go.