60th annual Grammy Awards winners list and highlights

The 60th annual Grammy Awards were held January 28 in New York City.

Host James Corden hosted for the second year in Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden. Whether it was the venue or just a rough night, Corden was not at the top of his game last night. The bit with his parents was great – we’d go so far as to say his dad was the funnier of the two for the night.

We reported in that pre-Grammy polling suggested it would be a tight race between Jay-Z and Luis Fonzi for Record of the Year. It turned out to be a huge disappointment for both. And it wasn’t even Kendrick Lamar who stole the show, which we would have put money on, but Bruno Mars swept the awards.

These snubs are pretty significant. Jay-Z, the seasoned musician of the group, put his heart and soul into his album after cheating on his wife Beyonce. To think that he got an honorary nod because he’s Jay-Z is disappointing.

Then there’s Luis Fonsi, whose snub may be more significant. Despacito was the song of summer, it earned Fonsi four Latin Grammys, it’s a love song that has been featured at weddings worldwide and even now, a year later, we still sing along every time we hear it. Not getting a single Grammy – not even in the Latin categories – that not only hurt Fonsi, it hurt the Grammys. In a time and place where Puerto Rico is worse than the ugly stepchild, in an industry that is supposed to be the most inclusive, the wall that was put up last night is huge.

And speaking of inclusive, #GrammySoMale. Aside from the lack of female nominees, female winners were hard to find. Alessia Cara won New Artist, Lisa Loeb got Best Children’s Album, Aimee Mann won Best Folk Album and Shakira won Best Latin Pop Album – only one of these ladies got to go on stage and accept an award last night.

But it was the women who dominated the performances. Miley Cyrus, Pink, Lady Gaga and especially Kesha, we are talking about those performances today.

This was all mixed in with jabs at Donald Trump, including having Hillary Clinton read an excerpt from his book.

All in all, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards was a good time. It gave us a few things to think about for the coming year though.

This year’s winners are:

Record of the year

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Album of the year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” – Lorde

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like”

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – Pink

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Kaleidoscope” – Coldplay

“Lust for Life” – Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” – Imagine Dragons

Rainbow – Kesha

“Joanne” – Lady Gaga

“÷ (Divide)” – Ed Sheeran

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” – Chris Cornell

“Run” – Foo Fighters

“No Good” – Kaleo

“Go To War” – Nothing More

Best rock album

“Emperor Of Sand” – Mastodon

“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct ” – Metallica

“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More

“Villains” – Queens Of The Stone Age

“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs

Best rap performance

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best rap album

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” – Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody

“Flower Boy ” – Tyler, The Creator

Best country song

“Better Man”

“Body Like A Back Road”

“Broken Halos”

“Drinkin’ Problem”

“Tin Man”

Best country album

“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack – 6LACK

“Awaken, my Love!” – Childish Gambino

American Teen – Khalid

CTRL – SZA

Starboy – The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian – Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule – Ledisi

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Gumbo- Pj Morton

Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild

Best New Age Album

Reflection – Brian Eno

Songversation: Medicine – India.arie

Dancing on Water – Peter Kater

Sacred Journey Of Ku-kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro

Spiral Revelation – Steve Roach

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante – Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes

Amar Y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017 – La Santa Cecilia

Musas (un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos) – Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado – Shakira

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Baby Driver

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Best Music Video

Up All Night – Beck

Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar

Romagosa, video producers

Makeba – Jain

Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors;

Yodelice, video producer

The Story of O.J. – JAY-Z

Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors;

Daniel Midgley, video producer

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors;

Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K.

Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video

producer

