90th annual Grammy Awards winners list

The 90th annual Grammy Awards were held January 28 in New York City.
Host James Corden hosted for the second year in Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden.
This year’s winners are:
Record of the year
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
Album of the year
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Melodrama” – Lorde
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
Song of the year
“Despacito”
“4:44”
“Issues”
“1-800-273-8255”
“That’s What I Like”
Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best pop solo performance
“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” – Kesha
“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga
“What About Us” – Pink
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
Best pop duo/group performance
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Kaleidoscope” – Coldplay
“Lust for Life” – Lana Del Rey
“Evolve” – Imagine Dragons
Rainbow – Kesha
“Joanne” – Lady Gaga
“÷ (Divide)” – Ed Sheeran
Best rock performance
“You Want It Darker” – Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” – Chris Cornell
“Run” – Foo Fighters
“No Good” – Kaleo
“Go To War” – Nothing More
Best rock album
“Emperor Of Sand” – Mastodon
“Hardwired…To Self-Destruct ” – Metallica
“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – Nothing More
“Villains” – Queens Of The Stone Age
“A Deeper Understanding” – The War On Drugs
Best rap performance
“Bounce Back” – Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best rap album
“4:44” – Jay-Z
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Culture” – Migos
“Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody
“Flower Boy ” – Tyler, The Creator
Best country song
“Better Man”
“Body Like A Back Road”
“Broken Halos”
“Drinkin’ Problem”
“Tin Man”
Best country album
“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney
“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum
“The Breaker” – Little Big Town
“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett
“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6lack – 6LACK
“Awaken, my Love!” – Childish Gambino
American Teen – Khalid
CTRL – SZA
Starboy – The Weeknd
Best R&B Album
Freudian – Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule – Ledisi
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Gumbo- Pj Morton
Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild
Best New Age Album
Reflection – Brian Eno
Songversation: Medicine – India.arie
Dancing on Water – Peter Kater
Sacred Journey Of Ku-kai, Volume 5 – Kitaro
Spiral Revelation – Steve Roach
Best Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante – Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte – Juanes
Amar Y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017 – La Santa Cecilia
Musas (un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos) – Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado – Shakira
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
La La Land
Moana: The Songs
Best Music Video
Up All Night – Beck
Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar
Romagosa, video producers
Makeba – Jain
Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors;
Yodelice, video producer
The Story of O.J. – JAY-Z
Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors;
Daniel Midgley, video producer
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors;
Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K.
Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video
producer
