‘Animaniacs’ gets reboot on Hulu with producer Steven Spielberg

This is a reboot we can applaud.

The ’90s classic cartoon Animaniacs is getting a two-season reboot from Hulu with Steven Spielberg set as executive producer.

The Warner Brothers siblings, Yakko, Wakko and sister Dot, originally came to television on Fox Kids from 1993 to 1995. They moved to The WB from 1995 to 1998.

Spielberg said in a statement, “I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu. We look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko and Dot.”

The Animaniacs are not the only classic cartoon characters coming to Hulu. Pinky and the Brain are set to be in the Animaniacs episodes as well.

In addition to new programming, the deal between Hulu and Warner Bros. has the original 99 Animaniacs episodes immediately available to stream, along with the original episodes of Pinky and the Brain and Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain and the Tiny Toon Adventures collection.

The Animaniacs reboot will hit Hulu in 2020.

Are you excited about this reboot? Did you love the Animaniacs or Pinky and the Brain when they first aired? Tell us below!