Arctic Monkeys announce new album, tour dates

The Arctic Monkeys are back!

After over three years from the conclusion of their last tour, the English rock band Arctic Monkeys have finally announced their sixth album and new tour dates.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating any news from the band after they have been mostly quiet after the massive success of their last album, AM. The 2013 album was released to a wide amount of praise, such as topping several magazine’s Top 50 charts, including making number nine in Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2013 and NME’s number one.

According to an interview with bassist Nick O’Malley for the magazine For The Ride in September of last year, the album should be coming out this year because “if it isn’t, we’ve got problems.” This could also mean the release of a new single is soon to come.

The band also announced a few tour dates and locations, with more likely to come. As of now, there are 15 locations on the list, with unfortunately only one in the U.S., so far.

Check out the full tour list and get additional info on the band on their website here.