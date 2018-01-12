Assassin’s Creed Rogue remastered coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The rumors of a remastered Assassin’s Creed Rogue have been confirmed by Unisoft. The game will be available March 20 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue will contain all the original’s downloadable content including t missions The Armor of Sir Gunn Quest and The Siege of Fort de Sable and Master Templar and Explorer packs, including Bayek’s legacy outfit, according to WCCFTech.

New to the game is 4K resolution, which will improve graphics tremendously from the original Assassin’s Creed Rogue and allow players to slip into 18th century North America with ease.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue plays out the story of Irish New Yorker Shay Patrick Cormac as a he becomes a member of the Assassin Brotherhood.