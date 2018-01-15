Aziz Ansari denies sexual misconduct allegations after texts are exposed

Master of None, 2018 Golden Globes Award-winner, Aziz Ansari has released a statement after being confronted with sexual misconduct allegations.

Grace, a 23-year-old Brooklyn based photographer, anonymously recounted her date night with the comedian. She detailed her evening as one where she was “star struck” and had a series of unexpected events ruined what was supposed to be enjoyable.

“This was not what I expected. I’d seen some of his shows and read excerpts from his book and I was not expecting a bad night at all, much less a violating night and a painful one.”

This is the text Grace* sent Aziz Ansari after their date which left her feeling “violated”. She tells Ansari how uncomfortable he made her feel, saying “you ignored clear non-verbal cues” and “kept going with advances.” Read the full story on https://t.co/FyMMG6uO1j. pic.twitter.com/lPOvW6tFTr — babe (@babedotnet) January 14, 2018

The star comedian followed up with the website Babe. Ansari denies the allegations explaining that:

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.”

His full statement can be read below.

“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

– Aziz Ansari

More and more people are coming forward sharing their stories to shed light on sexual harassment. The pioneers of the #metoo movement are the ‘Silence Breakers‘ and they continue to give a voice to the voiceless.