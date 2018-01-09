BAFTA Awards 2018 full nominee list – Three Billboards, Shape of Water, Darkest Hour

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced their nominees for this year’s awards Tuesday morning, U.K. time.
Considered the biggest awards show outside the United States, BAFTA echoed choices we saw win at Sunday’s Golden Globes.
RELATED: Golden Globes Winners List
The most nominations went to Shape of Water, which earned 12 nods overall including film, director, actress and supporting actress. Tied for second are Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour.
RELATED: Shape of Water Review
Darkest Hour received nominations for Film and Outstanding British Film in 2018, as well as Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Costume Design, Make-Up and Hair and Production Design.
RELATED: Darkest Hour Review
With the Oscar nominations coming in two weeks, it seems we are not done hearing about these films.
Here is the full list of the 2018 BAFTA nominations:
Film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve
Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Screenplay
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider
Fim Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby, Paul King
Outstanding British Film in 2018
Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin, David Schneider
God’s Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson, Jack Tarling
Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Alice Birch
Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer in 2018
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)
I am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billbooards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Editing
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billbooards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Make-Up and Hair
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten
Original Music
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
Dunkirk Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Nominees tbc
War For the Planet of the Apes Nominees tbc
Sound
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood