The Beach Boys and Guns N’ Roses royalties mixed in embroiled Charles Manson estate

A judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court will decide the fate of Charles Manson’s estate and “murderabilia” today. Included in the mix are royalties for songs he wrote that were performed by The Beach Boys and Guns N’ Roses.

Manson died in November after being imprisoned for the Tate-LaBianca murders since December 1969.

While Manson did not claim any heirs, three people, two of which claim to be family members, trying to gain control of his estate.

First is Jason Freeman, who claims to be Manson’s grandson, and has court documents as proof. Matt Lentz, who goes by Matthew Roberts, claims to be Manson’s son and says he has a will to prove his rights.

There is another will in play, one held by Michael Channels, a Manson penpal, which disinherits any of Manson’s natural born progeny.

If Lentz’s will proves legitimate, it will remove Channels will from play.

In addition to the will, Lentz is asking for a DNA test to prove his genetic link to Manson.

On top of that, the families of the victims have previously requested payment from royalties. While their claims have lapsed, they may still benefit if the judge sees fit. The songs in question are Guns N’ Roses 1993 “Look at Your Game, Girl” and The Beach Boys’ “Never Learn Not To Love.”

Axl Rose, the lead singer for Guns N’ Roses, donated the profits from their cover to charity after wearing a Mason t-shirt on stage during their Illusion tour. “I wore the t-shirt because a lot of people enjoy playing me as the bad guy and the crazy,” he said in a statement. “Sorry, I‘m not that guy. I‘m nothing like him. There‘s a real difference in morals, values and ethics between Manson and myself … He‘s a sick individual.”

Manson met many now-famous musicians when he went to California to become a musician, including Beach Boy’s Dennis Wilson and Neil Young. Young said of Mason, “Musically I thought he was very unique. I thought he really had something crazy, something great. He was like a living poet.”

No matter why the music was created, at the end of this battle over Charles Manson’s estate, the party that wins will have free use of Manson’s image, rights to authorize biographies and documentaries and a lot more.