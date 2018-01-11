Bella Thorne comes forward with details of molestation

Bella Thorne shared on Twitter back in December that she had been molested after a hater made a nasty comment about a photo she posted. She has now come out with details about what happened to her.

What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested — POWERinTHEnameJESUS (@MusicDatum) December 8, 2017

The former Disney star posted on Instagram her experience, saying she was sexually abused until the age of 14.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup

On Twitter she posted, “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person. # timesup”

Bella has not shared who the person is who harmed her. She joins other women in Hollywood standing up and sharing their stories.