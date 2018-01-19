comments cash

Best reactions to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West naming their daughter Chicago

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Remember when we thought Apple was a weird name?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the name of their new daughter today. They have chosen the name Chicago, Chi (Shy) for short, for their new bundle of joy.

Now, after naming their daughter North and son Saint, we were prepared for the naming of this child or so we thought.

Honestly, if they wanted to call her Shy, there are a ton of people names that would have fit the bill like Shyamala, Shyann, Shyanna, Shyanne, Shyarna, Shyla, Shylah, Shylar, Shylee, Shylo, Shyloh, Shyly, Shytavia, just to name a few.

Fun facts about Chicago’s West side – It’s the home of the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks and the Cook County Jail. It also houses the University of Illinois at Chicago. Kanye lived in Oak Lawn, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, on the city’s southwest side.

There have been some super cute responses like the one from #OneChicago –

And the jokes about a new Chicago series –

Then, of course, the foodie ones, like the food truck named Chicago West or a possible name for a slice from Aldi –

Then the truly brutal ones –

New Yorkers are a bit jealous since there is no Brooklyn Carter (yet) –

Tell us what you think of the name Chicago?

Angela Corry

Managing Editor

I am a writer at heart, boss by nature and the managing editor of TheCelebrityCafe.com.