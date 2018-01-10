Betty White wants one thing for her birthday – Robert Redford

Betty White will turn 96 on January 17 and she has just one wish – Robert Redford.

The actress has been pretty vocal over the years about her bucket list item but has never met the drool-worthy actor.

White is best known for her portrayal of Rose, an innocent widow on The Golden Girls, but her raunchy side shows in her work on the show Hot in Cleveland.

How does she do it? She told Parade Magazine, “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

What other secrets does she have to get to her age? Don’t tell the doctors, but vodka and hot dogs rank high on that list.

If that’s what it takes to be the female entertainer with the longest television career, we’re in!

Happy Birthday, Betty!