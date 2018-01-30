Bianca Del Rio, Basically the Godzilla of Drag, Chats with Karrissa Wade

Bianca Del Rio is an American actor, drag queen, insult comedian, and costume designer. He is a fixture in the New Orleans and New York City club scenes, often working with Lady Bunny, and is best known for winning the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Karissa Wade: Hi Bianca, it’s Karrissa , from TheCelebrityCafe. It’s good to interview you again.

Bianca Del Rio: How are you?

Karissa Wade: I’m doing wonderful. I know you’re on a very short time frame–

Bianca Del Rio: Yes.

Karissa Wade: I would like to hear about your upcoming tour.

Bianca Del Rio: Well I’m very excited. Well my actual tour starts in February. I start in the UK– well actually I go to Brazil first. And then I do the US. We’ve been having a great ride leading up to this, because I started in Amsterdam last year. And from Amsterdam– last summer. And from Amsterdam I went to Australia, and had a good run there. And now I start US. I’ll do US, and then I’ll start the UK after that. So I’ll be plugging through all the way through September, which is a wild ride. But you know me, I’m always looking forward to work.

Karissa Wade: Sort of slightly busy, just a little. And what about–

Bianca Del Rio: Slightly– no.. work is good.

Karissa Wade: Yeah. So i have a couple of questions, like what do you think about this presidency that’s going on. Is it comedian gold, or what?

Bianca Del Rio: I’m sorry, what was that again?

Karissa Wade: What do you think about the presidency that’s going on right now, is it comedian gold, or what?

Bianca Del Rio: Oh my God. It’s genius. No, I have to say, I try not to get too political in my show in general. Just because you never really know who’s out there. Not that I’m sure there’s many [inaudible] straight-laced Republicans who enjoy a drag race. I’m sure there’s a handful. But in fairness, I think that it’s always comedy gold. I try to find humor in everything. I mean I’m one of those people that laugh at a funeral. And it’s always the worst time, but there’s always a place to find something funny. But it’s almost a little disturbing with what’s going on in America, so I try to provide at least a comedic side of it, where we can at least forget our troubles for a good hour and a half. Where we don’t have to get that serious. Because it is pretty scary, when you think about it.

Karissa Wade: Right, absolutely. Now is there anyone in your career that you would like to work with that you haven’t got to do so yet?

Bianca Del Rio: Oh my God, of course there’s everybody in the world that I would love to work with. I mean I got to meet and work with Joan Rivers, who was my absolute favorite. Sadly I didn’t get to meet Mr. Don Rickles before he passed. But I’ve been fortunate enough in the new film, the sequel to my movie, that we’ve been able to work with Wanda Sykes who’s one of my absolute favorites. But there’s always some out there. I can’t think of– everybody has to say Meryl Streep, she’s funny as hell. But overall, there’s tons of comedians that I thoroughly enjoy. Chris Rock, I think is pretty brilliant, and Amy Schumer’s fabulous. And I’m open to anything. But it’s like once you’re out in the world like that, you get to witness all of these people, and it’s kind of like, wow, they’re closer than you think. So you never know. I keep my fingers crossed, because you never have any idea of who’s watching, or who knows what you’re even about. So we were lucky enough to snag some of those brilliant people for the sequel movie that I’m doing that’s coming out in the summer as well. So I was pretty lucky with that.

Karissa Wade: Now where would they be able to see the movie?

Bianca Del Rio: The movie comes out– it actually will be independently released, it’ll be out in the summer. So all of that information will be on the Hurricane Bianca web site. So it starts out with them, I think it’s in June I think that it comes out. And I also have a book coming out as well, which will be happening around the same time.

Karissa Wade: Slightly busy, to say the least. So what would–

Yeah, [crosstalk]–

Karissa Wade: Go ahead.What would you sayto anyone that’s never seen your show. Is there anything you would say to someone who’s never seen your show before, or coming to see it for the first time?

Bianca Del Rio: Grow thick skin, I would say. Come in and have a good time. And also just remember that, don’t take anything seriously. I don’t take myself seriously. I mean I’m the biggest joke there is, so I wouldn’t take it too lightly. And also realize I’m a man in a wig, you know? I’m not curing cancer. But definitely come with an open mind, and also just realize that, as I said, everything becomes a joke. And everyone becomes a target as well. I’m an equal opportunity hater. I hate everyone. So that’s what makes it entertaining [laughter].

Karissa Wade: Absolutely. Now will you be doing meet and greets as well on this tour?

Bianca Del Rio: Sure, yes. I alwyas do meet and greets. I do the meet and greets before the show, and I also have tons of information on my web site, where they can pick and choose whatever package they want. And yeah, we always do the meet and greets, because that’s my favorite [crosstalk]–

Karissa Wade: And where can they find your web site, dear?

Bianca Del Rio: It’s thebiancadelrio.com. It has all the information, it’ll tell you where it is. And I like to do the meet and greets before the show, because then I have the opportunity to meet a majority of the audience before I actually get to go out there. So you find out who’s the fun ones, who’s the quiet ones, who’s the drunk ones. So it helps me out, definitely, when I’m on stage.

Karissa Wade: Oh, absolutely. Well I look forward to seeing it here in Jacksonville, Florida on March the 10th. And I know you’re extremely busy, so I wont keep you for the day, but thank you for the interview. I appreciate it. We’ll see you soon.

Bianca Del Rio: Oh my gosh, thank you so much. That was a totally [crosstalk] Are you set up to come to meet and greet?

Karissa Wade: Absolutely. Absolutely.

Bianca Del Rio: Okay good. We’ll just make sure you’re on the list to have you there so we can definitely get a photo before the show.

Karissa Wade: Wonderful, I look forward to it, dear. Have a wonderful tour and we’ll see you real soon.

Bianca Del Rio: Thank you, my love.

Karissa Wade: Take care. Bye-bye.

Bianca Del Rio: Thank you baby. Okay. Bye.