‘Black Panther’ presale tickets set Marvel record

Black Panther is a little over a month away from being released and the excitement for this film is already very high.

King T’Challa made his Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War where he stood with Iron Man as the Avengers did battle amongst each other. T’Challa is making his return to Wakanda for his own solo movie and this has all the ingredients for another box office smash for the MCU.

Fandango announced Wednesday that after only 24 hours of pre-sales tickets, Black Panther has surpassed Captain America: Civil War‘s record for the best first-day advance sales for an MCU film.

The film opens on February 16 which happens to be the four-day President’s weekend. It is almost certain that this film is going to deliver another blockbuster opening for Marvel. Deadpool currently holds the record for February opening weekend with $132.4 million. I’m predicting that Black Panther will easily beat that opening. An opening of around $150-$170 million seems very likely.

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and includes an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira.

Black Panther will be released in theaters on February 16th, 2018.