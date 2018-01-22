‘Breaking Bad’ celebrates 10 year anniversary, cast reminiscences over show

You’d be hard pressed to find a show that’s had as large of an impact on television as Breaking Bad has. Sure, you have your Game of Thrones and Stranger Things and all that. But Breaking Bad was doing what these shows we’re doing years before — consistently drawing in more and more viewers each week, creating a worldwide phenomenon that ushered in the new golden age of television.

Ten years later and we’re still talking about Breaking Bad. The AMC original series has left an impact we just can’t let go, as we re-watch it again and again and remember it in all of it’s greatness.

The cast hasn’t forgotten the show either, as they took to Twitter to celebrate Breaking Bad’s tenth year anniversary — which went down earlier this week, on Jan. 20.

Bryan Cranston, aka Walter White himself, wrote, “Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can ‘Say my name!’ Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you’re a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives!”

Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can "Say my name!" Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you're a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives! https://t.co/SOWarnwH7X — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 20, 2018

Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman in the show (the fan-favorite and also my personal favorite character), also wrote, “10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here’s a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad.”

10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here's a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad. https://t.co/2NN4XIKeLV — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 20, 2018

The video, which can be viewed in Paul’s tweet, gives a quick recap of the entire series done in animation form.

It’s crazy that ten years have already flown by since Breaking Bad saw it’s inception. Granted, I didn’t start watching it until mid-way through season three, but it’s still an impressive achievement — especially since it still holds up so well.

Meanwhile, Vince Gilligan is also in the middle of the Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul — which is based around the Saul Goodman character and wrapped its third season last spring. The show has been renewed for a fourth season and will return some time during 2018.