K-Pop band BTS announce their first official game

K-Pop band BTS has announced the pending release of their first ever game, but fans aren’t exactly excited.

At least about the fact you can only register for the game with a Korean mobile phone number. Or the fact the site crashed after yesterday’s announcement.

The game, entitled Superstar BTS, comes after the success of #BTSOutcast, by the Twitter user @flirtaus according to Metro U.K. It is a horror au (alternate universe) in which band members are stuck with text messages that play out in the real world.

 

Superstar BTS does not currently have a release date, nor is there information as to whether there will be an international version.

