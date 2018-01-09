K-Pop band BTS announce their first official game

K-Pop band BTS has announced the pending release of their first ever game, but fans aren’t exactly excited.
At least about the fact you can only register for the game with a Korean mobile phone number. Or the fact the site crashed after yesterday’s announcement.
HOSHIEEET YESSSS FINALLY!!!!!!!
Brb clearing up useless apps in my phone 😍#SUPERSTARBTS
pic.twitter.com/RwL4fFvctW
— 애비.누나 ❄ [s/h] (@abbyrain) January 8, 2018
The game, entitled Superstar BTS, comes after the success of #BTSOutcast, by the Twitter user @flirtaus according to Metro U.K. It is a horror au (alternate universe) in which band members are stuck with text messages that play out in the real world.
방탄소년단의 모바일 리듬게임!
SUPERSTAR BTS! 지금 사전예약을 시작해요!
사전예약 페이지에서 멤버들의 응원영상도 감상하세요~
★지금 사전예약하기☞ https://t.co/95Pa66BZkb #방탄소년단 #BTS #리듬게임 #SUPERSTARBTS #사전예약 #RM #슈가 #진 #제이홉 #지민 #뷔 #정국 pic.twitter.com/QWbJN0WIJ7
— SUPERSTAR BTS (@SUPERSTARBTStwt) January 8, 2018
Superstar BTS does not currently have a release date, nor is there information as to whether there will be an international version.