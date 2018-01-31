BTS and Steve Aoki to collaborate in 2018

Steve Aoki confirmed plans to collaborate with K-pop boy band BTS. Aoki was the mastermind behind the remix to BTS’ ‘Mic Drop.’

The mega-hit remix was released in November 2017 and garnered the Number 1 spot on iTunes’ Top Charts within one day in 46 countries including Argentina and Canada. The song also has been on Billboard’s Top 100 charts for eight straight weeks as of January 27. It currently sits at Number 79.

BTS enjoyed their breakthrough into the American music scene this past year when they were the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards.

“That [‘Mic Drop’ remix] was the start. And now we got some new music coming out for 2018. That’s exciting as well. So we got this remix to put out there, but now we have some more original music as well,” says Aoki.

Aoki is no stranger to the American music scene, having worked with legends including Linkin Park, LMFAO, Iggy Azalea, and Lil Jon. He is also the founder of the Steve Aoki Charitable Fund, helping to raise money for global humanitarian relief organizations.

What do you think of ‘Mic Drop’? Are you looking forward to new music from BTS and Steve Aoki?