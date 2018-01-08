Caitriona Balfe is engaged, not to Sam Heughan, phew!

Caitriona Balfe didn’t actually announce that she was engaged to Tony McGill, her boyfriend of almost two years, it was the presence of her new diamond engagement ring at the Golden Globes that outed her.

This star of Outlander had been dating co-star Sam Heughan a few years ago, so when the announcement of the engagement came out, people automatically assumed that her intended was the strapping star, but the public may have let out a collective sigh of relief that Sam isn’t off the market, at least not just yet.

Still, Balfe is thoroughly excited and filled with joy about her upcoming nuptials.

PEOPLE magazine reported that the happy couple had been trying to keep their relationship on the private side, though they had been photographed together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards last February and was at her side at the 2016 ceremony for Jodie Foster’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” she told PEOPLE.

Balfe looked stunning at the Golden Globes where she had been nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series (drama), for her role as Claire in fan favorite Outlander on Starz.

Caitriona Balfe, the team at TheCelebrityCafe.com wishes you every happiness and we look forward to seeing you on the return of Outlander in 2018.