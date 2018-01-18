Camila Cabello’s must-watch rendition of ‘Havana’ with The Roots

Camila Cabello joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots and schooled even the haters with her rendition of “Havana” on classroom instruments.

Cabello owned the lemon shaker, while Fallon took the wood block and backup vocals.

The former Fifth Harmony member dropped her first album, Camila, last week and it’s flying up the charts in the U.S. and U.K. according to Billboard.

Forecasters see her self-titled album as the one which will knock the current number one album, the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman, off its pedestal. The song from the soundtrack, “This Is Me,” won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1, Camila shared her favorite songs from her album did not include Havana. Instead, she said her two faves were “Consequences” and “Never Be the Same.” In the same interview, she expressed a desire to work with Sam Hunt to remake “Never Be the Same” as a country song.

Camila, whatever your dreams are, go for them. It’s music to our ears.