You can now send your mail with authentic ‘Game of Thrones’ stamps

Looks like there’s no need to send ravens anymore.

The bad news: It still might be another two years before we see the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones — a fact that makes us feel just a little dead inside. The good news: In the meantime, you can start collecting Game of Thrones postage stamps from The Royal Mail.

The Royal Mail, which is the U.K.’s postal service has unveiled a total of 15 Game of Thrones based stamps.

Ten of them are individual or popular characters from the first seven seasons. The list includes Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Eddard (Ned) Stark, Olenna Tyrell, Twyin Lannister, Tyrion Lannister (♥), Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark (♥♥), Jamie Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

The other five are well-known creatures or non-human things from Westros, such as the Night King and his undead army, giants, direwolves, dragons and the Iron Throne itself.

Along with the stamps, there’s also a Prestige Stamp book with some behind-the-scenes content, according to Deadline. This includes the popular opening sequence (you can hum the theme song while flipping through it), set and costume design and the making of the dragon and battle scenes.

The Royal Mail has said that Game of Thrones has made a “very significant British contribution,” according to Entertainment Weekly. They also said that its “acclaimed cast is predominately British and Irish, and British expertise is to the fore in many areas of the production, including award-winning costume design and prosthetic special effects.”

The stamps will be available for purchase at U.K. Post Office Branches on Jan. 23. Or, you can pre-order them right now on the Royal Mail website.

Check out this video to see what all of the stamps look like, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments below!