Carrie Underwood shares she got 40-50 stitches in her face after November fall

Carrie Underwood shared with fans she may look a bit different after getting 40-50 stitches in her face after the November fall that also left her with a broken wrist.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Underwood shared in a post, obtained in full by Variety, that she wanted to be upfront with fans and those around her who will be seeing her as she starts recording her new album soon that she may look a bit different.

“Most of you know that I tripped and fell and broke my wrist in November. I’m still doing regular physical therapy for that, but all is coming along. There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40-50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way. I’ve still got a ways to go in the recovery process, but it’s encouraging to see every day be a little better than the last. “I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

While Underwood is concerned she may look different, in a photo taken by Below Deck star Adrienne Gang, you’d never know she had injured her face. In fact, Gang was as shocked as us by the announcement. Here they are together, you can see Carrie has on her wrist brace.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

And in a recent selfie on Instagram, the country music star looks as amazing as always –

It’s possible the injury is on the other side of her face and hidden behind hair. No matter what, Carrie Underwood is a beautiful person inside and out and her fans will love her imperfections and all.