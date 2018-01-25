Casey Affleck opts out of presenting Oscar for Best Actress

Casey Affleck has opted not to participate in this year’s Oscar ceremonies amid his sexual misconduct allegations.

As last year’s winner for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea, Affleck would normally be automatically invited to present this year’s award for Best Actress, but a representative of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences confirmed his withdrawal on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Affleck has been accused of sexual misconduct before the #MeToo movement came out. Allegations were made when lawsuits were filed against him by Amanda White and Magdalena Gorka, producer and director of photography respectively from the 2010 film I’m Still Here, which he directed and stared his former brother-in-law Joaquin Phoenix.

Deadline reported that Affleck thought his presence would be a distraction and he wanted the focus to be on the actresses rather than on the controversy surrounding him.

Even when he won the Oscar last year, the reception he received was rather frosty, so his opting out now that the tension is even higher seems like a good idea.

The producers of the Oscars have not announced who will be his replacement.

Casey Affleck has been a polarizing figure in Hollywood for the past few years, but he continues to work. Do you think he is innocent until proven guilty?