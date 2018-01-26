‘1922’ is a classic Stephen King thriller [review]

Stephen King’s 1922 brings insanity to Netflix

2017 was truly jam-packed with films bringing Stephen King’s wild imagination into life. The Dark Tower was a major motion picture release, The Mist aired on Spike TV, Gerald’s Game made it’s way to Netflix, and if you’re like most people, you’ve probably already seen It.

There is another, smaller Netflix film that was released based on a King novella that you may have missed, though: 1922.

The audience is introduced to Wilfred James, played by Thomas Jane, who cares for a small patch of farmland with few neighbors in sight. He gets help from his son, Henry (Dylan Schmid), who holds a fond loyalty to his father. It’s clear they have a good relationship and enjoy the mutual farm-life. Wilfred’s wife Arlette (Molly Parker) is not so keen.

Arlette is not fond of the country life. Since she owns half of the farm, her plan is to sell it all and move to the city. On top of that, she plans to take Henry with her.

The reveal of her plan starts a downward spiral into insanity in Wilfred’s mind. “I’ve grown to hate her,” he says, as he starts to hatch his devious plan to eliminate his wife. He eventually plays on the naivety of his 14-year-old son, getting him to join his plot.

While the act of committing the crime does not come across as completely believable in the film, it’s supported by strong performances in the cast as well as a great score and cinematography.

Thomas Jane transforms into his role to the point where it’s hard to recognize him. His skin is sun-stained and leathery, showing his years of farm work, and his southern drawl comes across as authentic.

Each shot is tight and the music is high pitched and drawn out, sustaining every moment with high tension. Much of the film lacks dialogue, letting the audience follow along on visuals alone, further emphasizing the importance of these two aspects.

If you’ve been trying to scratch that Stephen King itch, look no further. While this film does not wander into the super-natural territory that King often likes to delve into, it serves it’s own purpose of looking into the mind of a simple man who is the creator of his own downfall.

If you’re interested, check out the trailer below. If you’ve seen 1922, let us know what you thought of it in the comments below!