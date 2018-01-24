‘Crocodile Dundee’ sequel teasers are fake; supposedly just a Super Bowl ad

Well, that’s confusing.

Last week, the first teaser trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home hit the web. Revealing itself to be a sequel to the 1984 Paul Hogan Crocodile Dundee film, the reboot appeared to star Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth.

Turns out that none of that is actually real. Rather, it was some kind of viral marketing stunt for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

The Brisbane Times reported that “Those incredulous reactions to the weekend’s trailer teasing a Crocodile Dundee reboot may have had a point — it all looks to be a viral marketing stunt. Industry sources have indicated the teaser — featuring US actor Danny McBride — is part of an advertising campaign for Tourism Australia, set to air during next month’s NFL Super Bowl.”

Oh.

Not that the idea of a Crocodile Dundee reboot had us all that excited to begin with, because it’s hard to imagine how that property would work in modern day 2018. Still, this is an odd story and it’s curious why they chose to release this online this early in the first place.

What also makes it so weird is just how seriously they took this joke. A poster, series of images and plot synopsis was released along with the teaser. Said synopsis, via Collider, reads: “Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. The son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.”

Just a few cast members hanging out at an official photo shoot for #DundeeMovie pic.twitter.com/wgfhLhbPJ7 — DundeeMovie (@DundeeMovie) January 24, 2018

Tourism Australia also has yet to comment on any of this.

So the question remains: Is any of this real? They’re putting an awful lot of work into an Australian Tourism ad if it’s all fake. Is this all an leaked ad stunt similar to what Deadpool did to see if the audience is there — aka could a Crocodile Dundee movie actually be on the way? Do we even want that in the first place?

At this point, we’re not entirely sure either, but we’ll likely find out one way or another at this year’s Super Bowl — which is being held on Feb. 4, 2018.